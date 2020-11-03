Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as 'I Voted' Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout

Katy Perry has been vocal about the importance of voting in the weeks leading up to the U.S. presidential election

Katy Perry is reminding people to get to the polls with an eye-catching costume.

On Monday, the "Daisies" singer posted a hilarious video to Instagram in which she dresses up as an "I Voted" sticker to encourage people to go out and cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Perry is seen standing on a busy street corner in Los Angeles wearing her oversized "I Voted" headwear and a face mask while asking passing cars to honk if they've already voted.

The singer receives responses from several cars, including one who stops to tell Perry she is "hysterical."

After multiple rounds of shouting "go vote" at the passing vehicles, Perry then walks over to a liquor store and struggles to fit her oversized costume through the door.

Perry's track "Not The End Of The World" from her latest album Smile plays in the background of the clip.

In the caption of the post, Perry wrote out the lyrics from the chorus of the inspirational track.

"It's not the end of the world/No, not the end of the world/Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire/Don't lose hope," she wrote.

Adding, "TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! 🗳 Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to#BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE 🇺🇸 #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted."

Perry took to the streets with her "I Voted" costume after dropping off her own ballot in California last week.

The singer shared a similar video on Oct. 28 in which she puts her ballot into the ballot box before transforming into the "I Voted" sticker.

"ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! 🗳VOTE NOW!!! 🗳," Perry, 36, captioned the clip. "SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE ✨GLOW✨ AND I’LL GIVE IT A SHARE! DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY 💁🏼‍♀️)."

Erin Foster teased that Perry's sticker was "much bigger than the sticker I got."

Another user joked, "My sticker was tiny. I was cheated!"

Last month, the singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom urged fans to vote in the presidential election for the sake of their 2-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Perry and the Carnival Row star, 43, created a song on the spot about in-person voting, sharing the results of their impromptu tune on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS! ♥️ #votenow #bringsnacks 1866OURVOTE," Perry captioned a video of the two singing their creation.

Meanwhile, Bloom wrote on his page, "Mum n Dad just sayin drop em off it’s too late to mail em in - it’s safe #wearamask bring snacks and a friend! #votenow 🇺🇸🙌 have fun!"

In the video, Bloom sips on coffee as Perry sings, "Rise and shine and get to the polls now."

"Vote in person, not with the mail-in ballot now," her fiancée then croons.

"Now's the time to vote in person," Perry adds. "People of the United States."