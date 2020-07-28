Katy Perry Delays Smile Album Release Date by 2 Weeks: 'The Patience Will Be Worth the Wait'

"If there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans," wrote the singer on Instagram

Pregnant Katy Perry's music baby is now coming slightly after its original due date.

On Monday, the "Daisies" singer, 35, announced on Instagram that her upcoming fifth studio album Smile will no longer be released on Aug. 14 as intended. Perry — who's currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom — delivered the "bad news."

"Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face ... but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable," she captioned a gallery of photos that captured the moment a whipped cream pie was planted on her face.

Perry said "unavoidable production delays" are to blame for the pushed back release, with the album now set to drop two weeks later on Aug. 28. The artist said she doesn't know which will come first: the album debut or the birth of her baby-on-the-way.

"To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat 🤰🏼... whichever comes first 🙃😬) join me for #SmileSundays!" she continued. "Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things 🙂SMILE🙂 you’ll see new merch ... I’ll play some snippets ... maybe we’ll go live together ... we’ll def have a good chat!"

Addressing her loyal "clowns-n-cats," Perry thanked fans for "being so flexible in this time." She concluded: "It’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait! ♥️🤡 Love, Katy."

Earlier this month, Perry revealed the cover of her forthcoming album, on which the singer is depicted with a red clown nose, front and center. She also wears a blue-and-white checkered outfit with her pinkish-blonde hair styled up.

Perry explained that the new collection of songs is inspired by a difficult time for the star, who opened up last month about considering suicide after a previous split from her now-fiancé Bloom.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," she wrote. "This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

While details about the upcoming album are largely under wraps, Perry did divulge a few things about one song said to be included on the tracklist. Speaking with an NRJ Lebanon radio show last month, the artist explained the meaning behind a tune title "What Makes a Woman."

"That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is," Perry said, according to Billboard. "And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn't have to ... she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits."

"And so I think that song is important to me and important for her," she added at the time.