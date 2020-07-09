Katy Perry Wears Clown Nose on New Smile Album Cover: 'My Journey Towards the Light'

"This whole album is my journey towards the light, with stories of resilience, hope, and love," explained the singer

Katy Perry is clowning around.

On Thursday, the "Daisies" singer, 35, unveiled the cover art and title of her upcoming album, Smile. The album — her fifth — debuts on Aug. 14, with the title track dropping this Friday.

Playing into the carnival theme she used to tease the cover reveal earlier this week, Perry is front and center on the artwork, resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. The star wears a blue-and-white checkered outfit and her pinkish-blonde hair styled up.

"Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂," Perry captioned the announcement post on Instagram.

Perry, currently expecting her first child, explained that the new collection of songs are inspired by a difficult time for the star, who opened up last month about considering suicide after a previous split from her now-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," she wrote. "This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

While details about the upcoming album are largely under wraps, Perry did divulge details on one song said to be included on the track list. Speaking with an NRJ Lebanon radio show last month, the artist explained the meaning behind a tune title "What Makes a Woman."

"That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is," Perry said, according to Billboard. "And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn't have to ... she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits."

"And so I think that song is important to me and important for her," she added at the time.

While the artist has settled on a name for her album, the same can't be said for her baby on the way — for a sweet reason! As Perry and Bloom gear up for their baby girl, the mom-to-be said they will wait until they meet their newborn to decide on a moniker.