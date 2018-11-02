Katy Perry Opens Up About Struggle with Depression and 'Mental Isolation' That Inspired New Song

Katy Perry is opening up about her own mental health issues in an effort to let fans struggling with similar issues know that they are not alone.

The singer, 34, has recorded a cover of “Waving Through a Window” for the new 20-track deluxe edition of Dear Evan Hansen‘s original Broadway cast recording (out now). And she did so as a message to those who feel left out from the crowd due to their own anxieties.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

It turns out Perry was inspired when she saw the acclaimed musical back in April 2017.

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with a book from Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in.

Early in the act, Evan sings “Waving Through the Window,” lamenting about his loneliness. Both the song and that message resonated with Perry.

RELATED: Dear Evan Hansen‘s Star-Studded Selfies: All the Celebs Flocking to the Tony-Nominated Broadway Show

Katy Perry Rachel Luna/Getty

RELATED: Here’s How Dear Evan Hansen‘s Signature Cast Gets Made — and Removed — Eight Times a Week

“On April 29, 2017, I went and saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and was emotionally transformed forever,” she wrote on Instagram, Thursday. “In my own life, I’ve struggled with depression, and like so many, always feeling alone in the battle of wanting to belong.”

“That night, I was particularly struck by the song ‘Waving Through a Window,’ ” she added. “It embodied the mental isolation I sometimes fought.”

Perry, who returned to see Dear Evan Hansen in October when a national touring production of the show launched in Los Angeles, was so connected to tune that she “jumped” at the chance to cover it on the deluxe album.

She said the tune will “continue the conversation on mental health and all its complexities.”

“I hope this song helps you know that you are not alone, and that I’m waving back at you,” Perry told her fans. “May you not feel so alone you angels.”

RELATED: Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Opens Up About the Tony Nominated Musical: “It’s Been Overwhelming”

Dear Evan Hansen‘s deluxe edition features the entire Grammy-winning original Broadway cast recording, plus a series of never-before-heard songs cut from the show’s development and the other special covers.

It’s not the only part of the story out there for fans to consume. In October, Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel was published — with Levenson, Pasek, and Paul collaborating with author Val Emmich to flesh out the musical’s characters into a full-fledged piece of fiction.

Aside from the Broadway production and national tour, international productions are slated for 2019 — one coming this March in Toronto and the other next fall in London’s West End.