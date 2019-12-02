Naked Katy Perry Gets a Massage from a Reindeer in Video for New Song 'Cozy Little Christmas'

Katy Perry has surprised fans with an all-new Christmas single.

The singer, 35, released her original holiday tune “Cozy Little Christmas” with an unexpected new music video on Monday. In the clip, Perry is seen sporting various holiday hairstyles, including a blonde ’50s inspired look, a black curled look with a sparkly mistletoe headband and an elaborate red beehive updo complete with colorful ornaments and garland.

The festive visuals open with the “Roar” star decorating a Christmas tree while wearing a red and white Mrs. Claus mini dress, topped off with glittery gold reindeer antlers and jingle bell earrings.

She is then joined by Santa, who makes his grand entrance with a bellowed “Ho, ho, ho.” She welcomes him by offering what appears to be two mugs of eggnog. Old St. Nick then makes a quick wardrobe change into an outfit more appropriate for vacation — a multi-colored short-sleeved Hawaii shirt with matching shorts and red and white shoes.

RELATED: Katy Perry Shares New Details About Orlando Bloom’s Proposal — and Why She Felt Like Kim Kardashian

Perry then gifts him a Razor electric scooter complete with a bright red bow and a label that reads “To: Mr. Claus ❤️ Merry Perry.”

The duo are then seen sunbathing in yellow lawn chairs in front of tropical plants as they nod their heads and gaze into a swimming pool. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is seen drifting across the pool in a large float as Perry sings the lyrics, “I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things, Cause you can’t buy this feeling, Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do, Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you.”

Other characters, including Frosty the Snowman, make cameos throughout the music video.

Perry and Santa are then seen receiving massages from a reindeer (presumably Rudolph) as they lay topless. “So, Mr. Santa, Take the day off, Get a massage,” the song continues, “‘Cause we’ve got this one all under control, A little whiskey, We’re getting frisky.”

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Celebrate Thanksgiving in Japan with Traditional Tea Ceremony

Image zoom Katy Perry Katy Perry/Youtube

The video concludes with Perry singing and dancing with Santa in front of a Christmas tree. This time, Perry rocks a ’50s red-head look with a green bow along with a red, strapless, floor-length gown. This time, Santa wears a red and white stripped T-shirt set with matching shorts and a red Hawaii short-sleeved, button-down top with holiday decorations printed on it.

Given the surprise nature of the music video release, some fans are speculating that the singer will drop a new album just in time for the holidays. “Kicking off 25 Days of Cozy with fun surprises for you!” Perry wrote on Twitter.

One fan responded by writing, “OMG THEORY TIME IMAGINE IF KATY IS RELEASING A CHRISTMAS ALBUM AND Each DAY IS A DIFFERENT TEASER TO THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM THAY SHES RELEASING ON THE 25th and COZY LITTLE CHRISTMAS IS THE LEAD SINGLE SKSKSKS #CozyLittleChristmasMusicVideo.”

It’s not clear if she will drop a new album, but the music video is definitely filled with lots of holiday cheer.