Katy Perry Considered Suicide After Split from Now-Fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2017: 'I Just Crashed'

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life," Katy Perry said

Katy Perry hit rock bottom following her brief split from Orlando Bloom in 2017.

The "Daisies" singer, who is now engaged to Bloom, 43, and pregnant with their first child together, revealed in a new interview with SiriusXM's CBC Radio One that she struggled after they briefly split in 2017.

At the time, Perry, 35, also hit a career setback when her album Witness failed to live up to expectations.

"My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic," she said.

Perry said that the career shift at the time "literally broke me in half."

"I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be and then I was excited about flying high off the next record," she shared. "But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed."

The American Idol judge went on to share how she made it through her struggles.

"Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped," she said.

"But I found the ways to be grateful," she added. "If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, 'I am grateful, I am grateful!' even though I am in a s— mood."

Ultimately, Perry — whose parents were Pentecostal pastors when she was young — said that turning to faith allowed her to regain her happiness.

"It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way," she said. "And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time."

Perry and Bloom met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016, and dated on-and-off until they got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

In May, Perry revealed that she was pregnant. The following month, she and the Carnival Row actor announced they were expecting a daughter.

Perry has since shown off her baby bump on a number of instances, including during live tapings of American Idol and in her "Daisies" music video.

"They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it's a girl," a source told previously PEOPLE of Perry and Bloom. "They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It's such a happy distraction for them."