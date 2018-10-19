Katy Perry Commends Taylor Swift for Speaking Out on Politics: 'She's Setting a Great Example'

There’s no more bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry!

While attending the amfAR Gala on Thursday, Perry — who was honored with a Courage Award at the event — proved that the singers’ long-running feud was officially over.

“She’s setting a great example,” Perry, 33, told Variety of why she supported Swift’s decision to voice her political opinion.

On Oct. 7, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 28, broke her silence on politics to endorse two Democratic candidates running in Tennessee midterm elections.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Swift began her lengthy message alongside a subdued Polaroid of herself. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift continued. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

RELATED: Everything Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Have Ever Said About Each Other

Katy Perry (left) and Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/ Getty

The “Firework” singer was one of many A-list Instagram users to “like” Swift’s post, which suggested the pop stars were still on good terms five months after Perry extended an olive branch (literally) and a sweet letter to mend their complicated relationship.

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry wrote in May ahead of Swift’s record-breaking Reputation Stadium Tour. In the partially obscured letter, she also mentioned that she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”

Over the years, the tension between the two stars left fans with many questions. However, Perry told her side of the story during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, revealing to Late Late Show host James Corden that the feud started over dancers.

RELATED: The Complete History of Katy Perry & Taylor Swift’s Complicated Friendship

There was speculation that Swift’s 2014 track “Bad Blood” was about Perry, and the “Shake It Off” singer told Rolling Stone when the song came out that the hit was about another female artist who tried to “sabotage an entire arena tour.” Swift has never publicly revealed who the alleged artist is.

Swift has long kept mum about the rift, but that wasn’t the first time Perry expressed her desire to end the squabble.

Along with telling Corden that she was “ready for the BS to be done,” Perry said on Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up last May that she would “absolutely” answer a phone call from Swift.

“I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Reveals Exactly What Led to Her Taylor Swift Feud: ‘She Started It’