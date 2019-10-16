Katy Perry Channels Island Vibes in Artwork for Her Newest Single 'Harleys in Hawaii'

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Katy Perry is channeling her inner biker with a tropical paradise backdrop for her latest song.

Titled “Harleys in Hawaii,” the artwork for the single features Perry, 34, perched on a shiny motorcycle, serving the cool popstar looks fans have come to expect from the songstress. Her retro outfit includes a floral bodysuit and zebra-patterned boots, her long blonde hair flowing behind her.

Set to be released Wednesday, October 16, the track is Perry’s third single released from her yet-untitled upcoming album, following “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk” from earlier this year.

RELATED: Katy Perry’s Dog Nugget Stars in Music Video for Her New Single ‘Small Talk’

Image zoom Katy Perry Instagram

According to an interview she gave on the Zach Sang Show last month, the song was inspired by Perry’s time with fiancé Orlando Bloom in the Aloha State, during which the couple rented a motorcycle to explore.

“We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days … you know, be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the air flow on your face. It’s so beautiful. It was awesome,” she said. “But I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was at in Oahu and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going ‘I’m going to write a song called “Harleys In Hawaii.”‘ “

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Reveals How He and Fiancée Katy Perry Make Long Distance Work

Perry was in Hawaii earlier this year filming American Idol alongside her fellow judges on the singing competition show: Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, plus host Ryan Seacrest.

“Aloha! Can’t believe my job requirements are to wake up in Hawaii at the @disneyaulani and encourage people to believe in themselves all while wearing archive @jpgaultierofficial 🌺,” Perry captioned one of her posts from the trip. “I’m hashtag blessed 4 real 🤙🏻.”

To excite fans for the rollout of “Harleys in Hawaii,” Perry posted a blank version of the cover art for her followers to insert an image of themselves straddling the same Harley-Davidson. “I’ll just leave this here for your hi-res photoshopping pleasure…” she wrote with the post.