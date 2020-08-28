The release of the Katy Perry's new album comes two days after she welcomed her first child, Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Celebrates the Release of Smile from Her Hospital Bed: 'It's Really Here!'

Katy Perry is celebrating back to back milestones this week!

On Friday, the singer released her sixth studio album, Smile, celebrating the big day from the hospital where she gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, just two days prior.

To announce the album release, the 35-year-old shared a video of the Smile album art on Instagram, featuring Perry wearing a clown nose and crying teardrops that reveal the titles of the 12 tracks on the album.

The teaser snippet is set to the song "Cry About It Later" off of the singer's new album.

"IT’S HERE! IT’S REALLY HERE! 🙃 I finally got back my smile!" the artist captioned the video.

"Hope this record puts one on your face 🙂 #SMILE 🙂 IS OUT EVERYWHERE NOW! LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ENJOY 🤡♥️" she wrote, adding that her post was "sent from my hospital bed lol."

Ahead of the album release, the new mom shared another post on Instagram making light of the short time span between delivering her daughter and dropping the album.

In the photo, a woman is seen tossing her baby over to her husband, who Perry tagged as her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child #SMILEISCOMING lezzgo 🤡💽," she joked in the caption.

The new addition is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom. The pair got engaged in February 2019 after first being romantically linked back in January 2016.

The anticipated 12-track album includes songs, "Never Really Over," "Cry About It Later," "Teary Eyes," "Daisies," "Resilient," "Not the End of the World," "Smile," "Champagne Problems," "Tucked," "Harleys in Hawaii," "Only Love" and "What Makes A Woman."

Last month, Perry explained that the new collection of songs is inspired by a difficult time for the star, who opened up in June about considering suicide after a previous split from her Bloom.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," she wrote. "This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

Image zoom Katy Perry Smile Album Art Cover Katy Perry Instagram

The artist also shared that the track "What Makes A Woman" was the one she was most excited to share with her child.

"It's a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," she explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's Celebrity Session back in July.

"And I like to say not one thing, not just one thing. And such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative. And can handle the weight of the world on their backs and do it all in heels. And make it look pretty effortless sometimes," the pop star continued.