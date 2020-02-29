Katy Perry Calls Herself a 'Bridechilla' amid Wedding Planning with Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is taking a more “chill” approach for her upcoming wedding.

The “Never Really Over” singer, 35, recently dished on her engagement to Orlando Bloom with Stellar Magazine, revealing that when it comes to wedding planning, she calls herself a “bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla.”

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry explained, adding, “It’s not about the party it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self,” the American Idol judge told the outlet.

Perry and Bloom — who dated on-and-off from 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the pair was staying “secretive” about their big day, but both want to tie the knot in a “smaller and intimate” wedding.

Perry previously opened up about how Bloom, 43, swept her off her feet before popping the question. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor went the old-fashioned route and asked her parents’ permission before asking her the ever-important question.

“Orlando had planned this for a while,” a Bloom source told PEOPLE at the time. “He wanted it all to be special.”

Perry spoke about the proposal during an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp interview, recalling, “I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta. So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down! We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!’ ”

The star added, “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen.“

Bloom and Perry were first spotted together in January 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty where they were photographed smiling and laughing with each other.

Then in May 2016, Perry made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the pair lounging in robes together on the steps of a building in Cannes.

But the pair split in February 2017, with their reps releasing a joint statement explaining that they needed time apart. The following year, they reconciled.