Katy Perry Talks 'Brutal' Music Industry at Intimate Show: 'I Don't Have Any Fear Anymore'

It’s been a transformative year for Katy Perry.

While performing onstage for Citi Sound Vault at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday night, the superstar slowed things down and spoke to her fans in an emotional speech about feeling happier and healthier than ever.

“If anyone else can tell, the music industry is going through something very strange, and I think young people are really in a struggle with online services and ideas of what they should be and what their life should be about,” the “Firework” singer, 33, told the intimate crowd.

“I felt that same way too, and I think a lot of us feel really alone even when we have over 75 million people following us and liking our stuff,” she continued. “This industry [is] kind of brutal. Just stay true to yourself. That’s all I ever did. I didn’t really have very much fear. I don’t have any fear anymore. I really don’t care what the outside world says about me ’cause I know who I am.”

Admitting she still has days where she doesn’t “want to get out of bed,” Perry told her fans she’s been working on her “spiritual self” and “mental self” in recent months as well as deepening her spirituality.

“I believe in a higher power bigger than myself, and I believe in God. I don’t know if it’s the same God you believe in, but She is incredible,” she added, eliciting cheers from the audience. “People that think you’re happy when you have money have never had money. It’s not about getting things. It’s about connecting with God, it’s about connecting with nature.”

Before going into a cover of Joan Osborne’s “One of Us,” the star also urged her fans to believe in themselves.

“This year, I saw the God in all of us — in each and every single individual,” she said. “Every single individual is absolutely enough and worthy and can do whatever they put their mind to.”