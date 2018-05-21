Drinks are on Katy Perry!

On Saturday, the “Swish Swish” staged her Witness: Coming Home benefit show in her hometown of Santa Barbara — part of her ongoing effort to raise money to rebuild the area after being struck by devastating natural disasters last year.

Towards the end of the performance, Perry surprised fans by offering to buy everyone a beer. That’s right — everyone in the Santa Barbara Bowl! The promise quickly “cleared out the whole audience,” Perry recalled when speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday at the American Idol semifinals.

“Last night I was doing a show in Santa Barbara for the mudslide relief in Montecito, and there’s a lot of guys who are there ’cause I think they want to be, but I know that they’re usually there to support their wives or girlfriends or kids,” Perry told the outlet.

“I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m opening up the bar and buying everyone a beer!’ So all the men — even my own sister’s husband — left and they all came back double-fisting. It was amazing.”

As of Sunday night, she’s yet to get a bill for her oversized display of generosity. “I think they’re still crunching the numbers,” she says.

Perry has been packing on the good deeds lately. The 33-year-old pop queen did a solid for Kim Kardashian West by flying the reality star’s press-on nails from Los Angeles to New York in time for the Met Gala on May 7.

The pair were snapped at the soirée comparing cuticles, and the pic quickly went viral.

“Katy actually flew my nails on her plane over to me from LA LOL,” Kardashian West commented on the photo when it was shared by a fan account. “They are just glued on! So had to show her!”

Perry also tried to make amends with her estranged friend Taylor Swift by extending an olive branch — literally. Just before the “End Game” singer kicked off the first date of her Reputation Stadium Tour on May 8, she received a peacemaking package from Perry, which she shared with her fans via Instagram Story.

Panning over the gift, Swift said, “I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.”

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry wrote in the partially obscured letter, in which she also wrote she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”

The note was topped off with a cute puppy sticker, and Swift captioned the video “Thank you Katy” with a heart emoji.

Sources close to Swift told PEOPLE that she was “truly happily surprised and very impressed that Katy reached out.”