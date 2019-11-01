Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Share Romantic Photos from Her Birthday Trip to Egypt

Katy Perry marked her first birthday engaged to Orlando Bloom with a trip to one of the world’s wonders.

The pair shared photos from their recent trip to Egypt on Instagram Thursday, including rare PDA pics. “Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed,” Perry captioned four images depicting herself standing before the Pyramids of Giza. “It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35.”

“It’s like looking out over the entire cosmos — Egyptian magic got my heart open to a download of love for my Scorpio’s wonder women both celebrating their #birthday,” Bloom, 42, wrote, posting a photo of him and his mom, who joined the trip as well.

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Steal a Kiss at Misha Nonoo’s Rehearsal Dinner in Rome

Bloom and Perry — who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be’s name.

Image zoom Katy Perry Instagram

In July, however, the singer shared that she is in no rush to get married, explaining that she and the actor are first taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry, said during an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

After being asked by cohost Kyle Sandilands to clarify what she meant by “monster house,” Perry said, “I’m saying it more figuratively.”

“I’m saying it, like, emotionally,” she continued. “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, as you know.”

RELATED: Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Want ‘Smaller, Intimate’ Wedding, Source Says: They’re ‘So Excited’

Though they have to spend time apart while the actor films the second season of his new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, in the Czech Republic and the “Never Really Over” singer travels all over the world for projects, they’re making it work.

“That’s part of the job, right?” Bloom told PEOPLE at the TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles this summer. “You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together.”

He added, “We are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Katy Perry Says She Isn’t in a Rush to Marry Orlando Bloom: We’re ‘Laying a Foundation’

Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, 36, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed. The actor and Kerr share 8-year-old son Flynn.

Perry similarly exchanged vows with ex-husband Russell Brand, 44, in a private but extravagant ceremony in India in 2010 less than 10 months after getting engaged.

Over the next 12 months, the pair would reach several more relationship milestones, including meeting one another’s parents: first, his mother in March 2016, then her mom and dad over Thanksgiving and Christmas the same year.

Perry and Bloom’s first shot at romance lasted about a year, before they announced their split in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE: “We can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Six months after announcing they split, Perry and Bloom were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert in L.A. in August 2017.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Then in January 2018, a year after the split, whispers of reconciliation began rippling when they celebrated the New Year vacationing in the Maldives.

Later in April, Perry visited the Vatican to meet the Pope with her mother — and Bloom! — and PEOPLE confirmed the pair were once again dating exclusively.

In May 2018, Perry finally confirmed she and Bloom had rekindled their romance on the American Idol finale, when she said: “I’m not single.”