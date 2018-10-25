Orlando Bloom Jokingly Accuses Birthday Girl Katy Perry of Being 'Thirsty' for Justin Bieber

Orlando Bloom can’t go an entire day without teasing girlfriend Katy Perry — not even on her birthday!

Ahead of turning 34 on Thursday, the pop star posted a series of Instagrams of herself Wednesday night — sporting a neon leopard dress, matching eyeliner and silver boots — posing with a poster of Justin Bieber. In an especially scandalous one, she’s caressing the newlywed‘s chest.

“teen idol/american idol,” she captioned the shots.

The seductive vibe of the photos didn’t escape her boyfriend, 41, who promptly commented, “Thirsty.”

While the couple has an on-again-off-again history, they’ve actually been getting closer as of late. Earlier this week, a source close to the Lord of the Rings actor told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

The insider continued, “She hasn’t put any pressure on their relationship lately, and everything is just easy. Being with Katy makes Orlando very happy… In the past, he seemed so scattered and unwilling to settle down. He is like a new person now, and everyone is excited for him.”

After dating for a year, Bloom and Perry called it quits in February 2017. They began rekindling their romance earlier this year.

“Orlando is in a different place than he was last year,” the Bloom source added. “He has matured a lot. He realized that being single isn’t that great after all. His relationship with Katy wasn’t right the first time around, but it very much is now.”