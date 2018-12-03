Katy Perry Spends $50,000 to Go on Date with Orlando Bloom, Outbidding Fan at Charity Auction

That better be some date!

While attending the One Love Malibu Festival benefit concert on Sunday — a charity event raising money to help Malibu rebuild following the devastating California wildfires — Katy Perry proved that the only person she wanted going on a date with Orlando Bloom was herself.

During a charity auction, the 34-year-old “Bon Appétit” singer took to the stage to help auction off a date with her boyfriend, but as she explained what exactly the experience would entail, she began having second thoughts.

“You can do a motorcycle ride with him to a lunch destination to have lunch with Orlando freaking Bloom,” she told the crowd, according to a video posted by Instagram account kpaddict.

“That also means that when you are on the motorcycle with him you’re holding him in a way that I am not excited about,” she remarked, her voice rising in pitch.

Making the offer even more enticing, another fan video captured Perry explaining that in addition to getting to hold on to his chiseled pecs and abs during the motorcycle ride, one lucky person would also “get to stare into his brown eyes.”

However, while one fan, who later identified herself as Laura, did end up placing a $20,000 bid on the date, before the price went up any higher, Perry stepped in to shut it down.

“Laura, I’m sorry — I’m buying it for $50,000,” Perry told the crowd.

During the concert, Perry also performed “Roar,” “Firework,” and “By the Grace of God,” according to Billboard.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Perry and Bloom, 41, were first linked in 2016 after they were spotted getting cozy at a Golden Globes afterparty. They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.”

But by April, after the pair celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives and met the Pope at the Vatican, PEOPLE confirmed they were officially back in.

While the couple has an on-again-off-again history, they’ve actually been getting closer as of late. A source close to the Lord of the Rings actor previously told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE the couple may be ready to get engaged.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor said in October. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”