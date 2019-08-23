Katy Perry Belts Out 'Small Talk' During 'Potty Jams' Session in the Bathroom with Her Band

Instead of swish, swish, Katy Perry is going flush, flush.

The singer, 34, shared a jam session, which she dubbed “Potty Jams,” on Instagram Thursday, performing her latest single “Small Talk” in the bathroom with her band in tow.

Perry, who wore a pink dress with a feathered hem, kicked off her performance near a urinal as her keyboardist sat in the latrine next to hers and her guitarist sat on the toilet in a nearby stall.

Though her surroundings were unconventional, the acoustics in the bathroom made for an ear-pleasing environment with its floor to ceiling tiles.

And Perry’s famous friends agreed. Demi Lovato commented on the pop star’s post, writing, “Wait.. can you make this a regular thing cause you sound FIRE and it’s just a dope idea PERIOD.”

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson also wrote: “Ohhh… THIS is why they said the bathroom was out of order. It was worth it!”

Perry released “Small Talk,” which she co-wrote with Charlie Puth, earlier this month along with a lyric video.

Though she has yet to release the official music video for her single, she did tease the visual accompaniment recently when she debuted the vertical video on Spotify, telling fans and followers: “See my new vertical video (as you so patiently wait for THE music video).”