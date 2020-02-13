Katy Perry Says She Believes in Meditation, Self-Care and 'Taking Stillness of My Time'

Katy Perry is sharing her best advice for dealing with negativity.

The singer, 35, said taking time for yourself is important when it comes to believing in your talents and finding confidence.

“I believe in therapy, I believe in meditation, I believe in self-care, I believe in taking stillness of my time,” Perry told reporters at an American Idol event.

The “Unconditionally” artist — who will return to judge the singing competition this season alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — explained that “being able to sift [through] what’s real” will make a big difference in life.

“Something someone told me that changed my life is that nobody can ever make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself,” she recalled.

“So if someone says you’re ‘a fat, ugly bitch’ and it affects you, do you think about yourself that way? So get to the bottom of that,” Perry continued.

The star also shared that “having a great support system,” whether it be family or friends, is a necessity.

“Create a team of people that play both devil’s advocate and that are also supportive,” she said.

“The crazy thing about now versus ten years ago — the access that the trolls have to our heads. You have to be mentally prepared for this time more than anything. You can look put together and beautiful and be crumbling on the inside,” she explained.

Perry, Bryan and Richie, along with longtime host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones, are gearing up to find the next idol who will follow in the footsteps of Laine Hardy, who won the competition last year.

“Thank y’all so much. This is so crazy,” Hardy captioned a photo on Instagram following his win. “I’m glad I got to meet all these people and make really good relationships with them throughout this long journey!”

The newest season of American Idol premieres Feb. 16 on ABC.