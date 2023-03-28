Katy Perry Says She's Been Sober for 5 Weeks amid 3-Month 'Pact' with Orlando Bloom: 'I Can't Cave!'

The American Idol judge shared her favorite (non-alcoholic!) De Soi cocktail recipe at a New York City event celebrating the series on Monday

By Rachel DeSantis
Updated on March 28, 2023 03:20 PM
Katy Perry
Katy Perry. Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Katy Perry is a woman of her word!

The American Idol judge stopped by a curated cocktail event at New York City's Mister Paradise on Monday alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest, but revealed that she would not be partaking for a very special reason.

"I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner [fiancé Orlando Bloom] and I want to quit," she said while jokingly pretending to cry.

After Bryan playfully asked if she was caving, she responded, "No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months."

Luckily for Perry, 38, the bar was well-stocked with De Soi, the singer's line of non-alcoholic apéritifs that she launched last year.

She was able to get her drink on and even shared her favorite cocktail recipe with the crowd, one that involves the citrusy Golden Hour flavor of De Soi.

RELATED VIDEO: 'American Idol' Contestant Recalls Foster Care Past, Brings Judges to Tears with 'Hallelujah' Cover

Bloom, 46, recently told PEOPLE that the "Never Really Over" singer — with whom he shares 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove — is his "biggest fan," and praised the work that she does as a judge on Idol.

"I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?" the Carnival Row actor said. "What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with Idol. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are. Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognize each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

In the Big Apple, Perry, Bryan, Richie and Seacrest joined forces for the cocktail fête, which featured Perry's favorite The Golden Ticket and other Idol-themed drinks.

The group can currently be seen on the 21st season of American Idol, which premiered in February.

To mark the milestone season, Perry even shared a throwback photo from her own 21st birthday.

"#idol is celebrating its 21st bday this year," she wrote in the caption alongside a throwback photo. "When I turned 21 I rented a roller skating rink 🛼 and had McDonald's 🫶🏼 'cater' along w/ 2 kegs in the middle of the rink… and two friends broke bones but we had a lot of fun (so I was told idk I had just turned 21 🤸🏻‍♀️🍹)."

See below for The Golden Ticket recipe.

The Golden Ticket

(Makes 1 Glass)

Recipe:

2 Mint Leaves

Golden Hour (1 can or 8oz)

2 Slices of Cucumber (Peeled)

For Garnish: Mint/Rosemary

Assembly:

1. Add mint and cucumber to the glass and muddle together.

2. Add 2-3 ice cubes and pour in De Soi Golden Hour over cucumber and mint.

3. Garnish with fresh mint, cucumber slice or Rosemary sprig! Enjoy!

