Katy Perry Channels 'Super Mom' in Elastigirl Costume for 'American Idol''s Disney Night on Mother's Day

Katy Perry is a super mom!

On Sunday night, the pop star made a grand entrance to the American Idol stage for its annual Disney night episode as Elastigirl from The Incredibles. Speaking to PEOPLE in a group interview after the show, she opened up about why she chose the super mom as her costume for this year's episode.

"She's a super mom. She plays both roles so incredibly well. She juggles a lot. She's just incredible," Perry, 38, said.

In many ways, the singer-songwriter connects with the fictional character — considering she too juggles many jobs.

Katy Perry. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"It's so funny. I feel like my day was similar to that in some ways, like this morning. Well, I played a show on Friday [then] played a show on Saturday. I got in at about 2 a.m. from Las Vegas," the "Dark Horse" singer said. "I woke up, I had brunch in my pajamas, got some framed pictures and flowers and it was just — I got to be with my daughter and Orlando and his son and some other family members."

She added, "[I was] in my pajamas, enjoying all the love I got for being a mom and then I get in the car and I'm coming here and I put on a whole latex suit. Then I'm like, commenting on people's future lives. I just played these two roles in one day. It was so wild."

Perry shares daughter Daisy Dove, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. On Sunday, he dedicated a sweet Mother's Day tribute to his mom and Perry on social media.

Meanwhile, the five remaining contestants each performed two Disney songs. After America's vote, the top three contestants are Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi. Elsewhere in the interview, Perry reflected on the fan votes.

Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"I think that the top three is strong, I think Megan Danielle has earned her right to be there and she's got a new beautiful confidence," she said. "I think that, you know, the the sound in the room when Iam comes on is undeniable. He's an undeniable character. He's just kind of got this incredible magic. You almost can't explain it. It's an It factor. It's like you're born to do this and it's undeniable."

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan said that Stough put his best foot forward this week.

"When you look at Colin — I think Colin probably spends a lot of time with this persona of his and Disney night threw that. You know, you have got to see where the kid grew up," Bryan, 46, said. "You can tell he's lived that song his whole life and he did a great job with this."

Watch the top three perform on American Idol Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.