Katy Perry Channels 'Super Mom' in Elastigirl Costume for 'American Idol''s Disney Night on Mother's Day

The "Teenage Dream" singer opened up to PEOPLE about celebrating Mother's Day with daughter Daisy, husband Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn

By
Published on May 15, 2023 01:15 PM
Katy Perry on Choosing Elastagirl as Her Disney Night Costume on American Idol
Katy Perry. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Katy Perry is a super mom!

On Sunday night, the pop star made a grand entrance to the American Idol stage for its annual Disney night episode as Elastigirl from The Incredibles. Speaking to PEOPLE in a group interview after the show, she opened up about why she chose the super mom as her costume for this year's episode.

"She's a super mom. She plays both roles so incredibly well. She juggles a lot. She's just incredible," Perry, 38, said.

In many ways, the singer-songwriter connects with the fictional character — considering she too juggles many jobs.

Katy Perry on Choosing Elastagirl as Her Disney Night Costume on American Idol
Katy Perry. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"It's so funny. I feel like my day was similar to that in some ways, like this morning. Well, I played a show on Friday [then] played a show on Saturday. I got in at about 2 a.m. from Las Vegas," the "Dark Horse" singer said. "I woke up, I had brunch in my pajamas, got some framed pictures and flowers and it was just — I got to be with my daughter and Orlando and his son and some other family members."

She added, "[I was] in my pajamas, enjoying all the love I got for being a mom and then I get in the car and I'm coming here and I put on a whole latex suit. Then I'm like, commenting on people's future lives. I just played these two roles in one day. It was so wild."

Perry shares daughter Daisy Dove, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. On Sunday, he dedicated a sweet Mother's Day tribute to his mom and Perry on social media.

Meanwhile, the five remaining contestants each performed two Disney songs. After America's vote, the top three contestants are Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi. Elsewhere in the interview, Perry reflected on the fan votes.

Katy Perry on Choosing Elastagirl as Her Disney Night Costume on American Idol
Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

"I think that the top three is strong, I think Megan Danielle has earned her right to be there and she's got a new beautiful confidence," she said. "I think that, you know, the the sound in the room when Iam comes on is undeniable. He's an undeniable character. He's just kind of got this incredible magic. You almost can't explain it. It's an It factor. It's like you're born to do this and it's undeniable."

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan said that Stough put his best foot forward this week.

"When you look at Colin — I think Colin probably spends a lot of time with this persona of his and Disney night threw that. You know, you have got to see where the kid grew up," Bryan, 46, said. "You can tell he's lived that song his whole life and he did a great job with this."

Watch the top three perform on American Idol Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
AMERICAN IDOL 515 (Disney Night) The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing Americas vote. American Idol airs LIVE SUNDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Check Out What Every Contestant Is Singing on 'American Idol's Disney Night (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan Says He Always Thought Lionel Richie Was 'Fibbing' About Relationship with King Charles
Luke Bryan Thought Lionel Richie Was 'Lying' About Bond with Royals on 'Idol' — Until Now (Exclusive)
keith urban
Keith Urban Is Returning to 'American Idol' as a Guest Mentor: 'Headed Back'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Says It's 'Awesome' to Have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on 'Idol' amid Coronation (Exclusive)
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'
IAM TONGI, COLIN STOUGH, MATT WILSON
American Idol Judges Make an Exception and Send 26 Contestants Into the Top 24
Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom
Orlando Bloom Raves About His 'Girl' Katy Perry Performing at King Charles' Coronation Concert
LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Katy Perry Gets Booed on 'American Idol' for the First Time After Criticizing Contestant's Performance
AMERICAN IDOL "607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)" - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) KATY PERRY; AMERICAN IDOL – “612 (Top 20)” - America’s first votes for the Top 20 are revealed as contestants perform again to stay in the Top 12. GRAMMY® Award-winning Motown legend Smokey Robinson plus “Idol” season 20 winner and runner-up Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will also take the stage. SUNDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WÉ ANI
Katy Perry's 'Rude' Reaction After Contestant Wé Ani's Performance Sets Off 'American Idol' Fans
Malcolm McDowell with his sons Charlie McDowell and Beckett Taylor Mcdowell attending the Malcolm McDowell Retrospective at the Cinematheque Francaise in Paris, France on June 20, 2018. Malcolm McDowell Retrospective, Paris, France - 20 Jun 2018
Malcolm McDowell's Son Beckett Drops Out of 'American Idol': 'It Was My Choice'
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe Calls Judge Katy Perry's 'Mom-Shaming' Joke 'Hurtful'
British actor Orlando Bloom and US singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Says She's Been Sober for 5 Weeks amid 3-Month 'Pact' with Orlando Bloom: 'I Can't Cave!'
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
Katy Perry Tries to Convince 'Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe to Stay on Show After Mom-Shaming Accusations
AMERICAN IDOL – “605 (Auditions)” - With help from superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, viewers embark on a nationwide search across New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville to find the next singing sensation. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts. SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Single Mom Makes Emotional 'American Idol' Return After Katy Perry Gave Her Second Chance to Audition
Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Says He's 'Traumatized' from Katy Perry Arguing Against His Song Choice