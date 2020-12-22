"I'm sorry if I misrepresented you; I wanted to say that now," the singer sheepishly told Zooey Deschanel during an Instagram Live on Monday

Katy Perry Apologizes to Zooey Deschanel for Pretending to Be Her to Get into Clubs in Her 20s

Being a dead ringer for a celebrity can get you places — just ask Katy Perry.

During an Instagram Live video on Monday night with Zooey Deschanel (the star of Perry's new music video, "Not the End of the World"), the singer revealed that she used to leverage the fact that the two resemble each other to enjoy certain perks back in the early 2000s, before she was a household name.

"I have to admit something, Zooey," said Perry, 36. "When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time — it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. ... In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you."

"But I have to admit something to you on a Live: That when I first got to L.A., I went to the club a LOT," she continued. "And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club."

To Perry's surprise, Deschanel, 40, admitted that she knew what was going on, from word of mouth.

"People would be like, 'I saw you!' " the She + Him songstress recalled, laughing. "But I'm such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!' And I was like, 'No!' And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,' and I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?' "

"And then when I met you, I was so relieved because you're so pretty and I was like, 'Oh, thank God. She's so pretty,' " Deschanel added. "You never know when people say you look like somebody what they're gonna look like and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's gorgeous. Thank you.' "

Perry went on to recall that she "got pretty crunk in the club," admitting that from when she arrived in L.A. at age 17 until about age 23, when "I Kissed a Girl" came out, she "was a wild child."

"I was turned up to 11 at the club," she said. "I'm sorry if I misrepresented you; I wanted to say that now."

"It's a compliment!" the New Girl star assured her with a laugh.

Deschanel stars in the music video for the Grammy nominee's latest single, "Not the End of the World," which dropped on Monday. In the video, directed by female duo Similar But Different, the actress is accidentally abducted by aliens that were searching for Perry, who is off innocently walking her baby daughter.

After failing to convince the aliens that she is not Perry, Deschanel plays along and dresses up in the singer's iconic costumes and wigs. Eventually, the Elf actress manages to save the world by pulling the plug on the world's internet, and celebrates by performing the song to the enthusiastic extraterrestrials.

Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, created the concept of her new music video while on maternity leave, and suggested that Deschanel step in for her.

On Monday, the American Idol judge celebrated the release of her new music video on Instagram, writing, "BREAKING NEWS 📢#NotTheEndOfTheWorldVideo IS HERE!!!! Link in bio."