Watch Katy Perry Get Emotional Answering Hard-Hitting Questions from Kids: 'I'm Gonna Cry!'

The Smile singer reveals all — from her favorite hair color to her fashion tips — to some of her cutest and most inquisitive fans

It doesn't take much these days to move Katy Perry to tears.

"I'm very hormonal!" jokes the pregnant singer, 35, in PEOPLE's latest cover story. "Anything that's sincere and authentic will just make me go bink!"

Weeks away from releasing her sixth studio album, Smile, the pop superstar tackled tough questions from her cutest fans — and yes, she got emotional.

"Oh, I might cry. I'm gonna cry!" Perry said after 3-year-old Madison asked what makes her most excited for motherhood. "Oh gosh, it really got real for a second. I'm gonna have one of those!"

Perry — who is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom — also gamely revealed her favorite hair color, her fashion secrets and how she lifts her spirits when she's having a tough day.

"I love the reaction of the song 'Firework' when I sing it, especially on tour and in concerts," she told 7-year-old Sage. "It doesn't matter how young or how old you are, 8 to 80, everybody seems to have this united feeling ... there's this magical thing that happens!"

