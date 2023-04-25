Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'

The 18-year-old contestant made the top 12 on Monday night

By
Published on April 25, 2023 12:50 PM
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry, Colin Stough and Luke Bryan. Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless (3)

Season 21 American Idol contestant Colin Stough is a star in the making.

On Monday night, the 18-year-old — who advanced into the top 12 — knocked the judges' socks off with his performance of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own." As soon as he finished the song, judge Luke Bryan ran up to the stage and gave him a big hug.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a group interview after the show, Bryan and Katy Perry openly expressed how proud they were seeing Stough improve in the competition.

"Colin made me a believer. I was a little big on the edge," the "Firework" singer, 38, says. "It didn't real knock it out of the park for me and then what he did tonight with the Robyn song was one of the best performances of the whole night."

AMERICAN IDOL – “613 - COLIN STOUGH
Colin Stough. ABC/Eric McCandless

She continued, "He really sealed his deal. It only took a different moment. I think he literally turned his life around. He's the Brad Pitt of country music. He's got the taste and the song choice and the vocal ability — he really showcased it tonight."

Meanwhile, the "Crash My Party" singer spoke about how he can relate to contestants like Stough.

"When I get a country kid like Colin, I can see myself in him," Bryan, 46, says. "On the show last night I really, really challenged him to be more aggressive with that mentality. He went out there, and he did a great job."

Stough also caught up with PEOPLE after the show and explained that it felt good to be celebrated.

Having Bryan hug him "really took a relief off my shoulder because I love constructive criticism. I love it," he says. "The good Lord laid something on my heart. We were sitting in the vocal room around 7:30 at night, and I told my coaches, 'Hey I don't know why I decided to do this.' I played it for them, and they sent it in, and then five minutes later it was like, 'Yup you're doing that song.'"

"I'm really proud of myself," he adds.

He also reflected on the relationships he's cultivated in the competition so far — which keep him motivated.

"[We're all] just a big family. That's one thing that I really cherish," he says. "We all thought we were coming here for a competition show. I don't think anybody [thought] we were coming here to make friends and family for life."

Stough concludes, "Life is too short. Enjoy the times you have now because you're not promised tomorrow and every one of us here sees that and realizes that."

