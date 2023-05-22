Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play with Filters While Behind-the-Scenes at 'American Idol' Finale

Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding are enjoying some goofing-off girl time together.

On Sunday, the "Firework" singer posted some behind-the-scenes footage with the English singer-songwriter from the American Idol finale that aired the same day.

"I ♥️ when my fav pop girlies visit me at work! 🥹 @elliegoulding live on #IDOLFINALE," Perry, 38, wrote alongside her video series with the guest performer, 36, from the hair and makeup area.

The duo were in full glam from the neck up, with the Idol judge rocking a collared blue-and-white pinstripe shirt. Guilding wore a jean jacket before their wardrobe change for the special night.

In the third video slide, Perry used some visual effects to obviously distort their faces. She clarified that Goulding is not just a "pop girlie," but actually a "very good friend" to her.

"Y'all are so beautiful!! you'll never need a filter," one fan wrote, while another chimed in, "Please release a collab 🙏😩❤️."

Come showtime, the two singers changed out of their casual attire for two show-stopping looks.

Goulding wore a royal blue hooded sequined jumpsuit that covered her shoes, hands and head. Perry, meanwhile, made a statement in shimmering citrus-colored two-piece cutout gown that included three bows and a sheer skirt.

"Orange u glad it was a great #idolfinale? 🍊🧡," Perry wrote on Instagram alongside a full-length still shot of herself backstage. She also shared a video of her getting last minute glam touch-ups before gracing the stage with longtime Idol host Ryan Seacrest.

Ellie Goulding. Katy Perry. L: Caption Ellie Goulding. PHOTO: Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images R: Caption Katy Perry. PHOTO: Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty Images

Iam Tongi, 18, was crowned the Idol winner Sunday following a stunning performance of his original song "I'll Be Seeing You." He was up against Megan Danielle and Colin Stough, who placed second and third.

After Seacrest crowned Tongi the winner, he sang "Don't Let Go" as his family, the judges and audience members swayed along during the celebratory moment.

The start-studded night featured performances by the likes of Pitbull and Jazmine Sullivan, among others. Goulding sang her new single "Miracle." She also teamed up with Idol contestant Tyson Venegas on her hit song "Burn."

Former judge Keith Urban returned as a mentor to join Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Perry opened up to PEOPLE in a group interview about how the competition was fierce — but Tongi had something special.

"I think that the top three is strong, I think Megan Danielle has earned her right to be there and she's got a new beautiful confidence," she said.

Perry added, "The sound in the room when Iam comes on is undeniable. He's an undeniable character. He's just kind of got this incredible magic. You almost can't explain it. It's an 'It factor.' It's like you're born to do this, and it's undeniable."