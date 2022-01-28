Katy Perry Adds 16 Summer Dates to Las Vegas Residency Due to Fan Demand: 'We Heard Y'all!'

Katy Perry has tacked additional summer shows to her Play residency from May through August

Katy Perry will keep waking up in Vegas!

The "Firework" singer, 37, is expanding her Play Las Vegas residency with more performances, to meet an "overwhelming response" from fans, her label Capitol Records confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the press release, issued Thursday, Perry has adding 16 dates to her show this summer – May 27, 28 and 29; June 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11; July 29 and 30; and Aug. 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. Tickets for the new shoes will go on sale Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Perry celebrated the news on Instagram Thursday, writing, "Ummm we heard y'all! thx to popular demand we've just added 16 more shows of #PLAY🍄 at @resortsworldlv! 😱 get ahead of ur summertime FOMO 😎 tix are on sale #SNLSaturday, 1/29 @ 10:00a PT. see u this spring & summer 🎀🚽."

The American Idol judge launched her Play residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Vegas late last month. The show features Perry's signature, colorful costumes and sets, packing in plenty of fan-favorite tracks. The setlist includes "E.T.," "Dark Horse," "California Gurls," "Waking Up in Vegas," "I Kissed a Girl," "Never Really Over," "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "Firework."

Earlier this month, Perry opened up to PEOPLE about life on tour and finding calm behind the scenes.

"Well, people think backstage is pretty scandalous, but for me, for a decade, it's pretty much been the same," she said. "We're just getting ready, we're eating well, we're doing a pre-show workout. We're doing lots of different business things and really sticking to the meditation."

The artist added, "So the [things] that I do, and have done for over a decade, has given me a lot of help with fatigue and exhaustion. Especially getting through these shows, because I think this is probably the most physically grueling show I've done."

Tickets for Play's new dates s go on sale the same day Perry is set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, hosted this weekend by Willem Dafoe.

The "Teenage Dream" singer teased her performance on Instagram last week, where she wrote, "Live from New York, it's 🍄PLAY🍄 Can't wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺)."