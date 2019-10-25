Katy Perry Welcomes 35 with a Sunny Tropical Beach Photo: 'Never More Alive'

Katy Perry is in a sunny mood as she welcomes age 35.

The “Never Really Over” star celebrated her birthday by posting what appears to be a still from the “Harleys in Hawaii” video shoot to Instagram on Friday. The breezy shot features Perry as she wades in the shimmering ocean with a sunset to her back. Her red one-piece swimsuit is, appropriately enough, tropical-themed, perfectly accenting the island flower tucked delicately behind her ear.

Perry captioned the bright image with an equally sunny message. “35 and never more alive,” she wrote, accompanied by cake and sparkles emojis.

Released on Wednesday, Oct. 16, “Harley’s in Hawaii” is Perry’s third single released from her yet-untitled upcoming album, following “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk” from earlier this year.

The artwork for the single features Perry, 34, perched on a shiny motorcycle, serving the cool popstar looks fans have come to expect from the songstress. Her retro outfit includes a floral bodysuit and zebra-patterned boots, her long blonde hair flowing behind her.

Image zoom Katy Perry. Katy Perry Instagram

According to an interview she gave on the Zach Sang Show last month, the song was inspired by Perry’s time with fiancé Orlando Bloom in the Aloha State, during which the couple rented a motorcycle to explore.

“We rented a Harley because we were just there for a few days … you know, be on the back of a motorcycle in Hawaii and just let the air flow on your face. It’s so beautiful. It was awesome,” she said. “But I can remember specifically where I was, the street corner I was at in Oahu and turning that corner and whispering to Orlando, going ‘I’m going to write a song called “Harleys In Hawaii.”‘ “

Perry was in Hawaii earlier this year filming American Idol alongside her fellow judges on the singing competition show: Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, plus host Ryan Seacrest.

“Aloha! Can’t believe my job requirements are to wake up in Hawaii at the @disneyaulani and encourage people to believe in themselves all while wearing archive @jpgaultierofficial 🌺,” Perry captioned one of her posts from the trip. “I’m hashtag blessed 4 real 🤙🏻.”