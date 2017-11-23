Katharine McPhee Has 'Zero Desire' to Address David Foster Dating Rumors – 'I'm Not Doing Anything Wrong'

Is he still in the friend zone? Many fans have spent this fall speculating whether Katharine McPhee is dating producer David Foster — but the American Idol alum tells PEOPLE that she doesn’t plan to provide any clues.

“It’s great that they want to do that. I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life,” McPhee, 33, tells PEOPLE.

“Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false … there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want.”

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

McPhee and Foster, 68, have been friends for years, first meeting on the set of American Idol when McPhee was a contestant in 2006.

“He’s an incredible friend and I just pinch myself when I get to spend time with him on a personal level,” the “Lick My Lips” singer previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I love his outlook on life and how he treats people. He’s a really a special person in my life.”

Andrew Chin/Getty

Rumors that their relationship had become romantic began when they were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, E! reported, with an insider telling the publication the two were “very intimate” during the meal.

“David was seen grabbing Katharine’s face and kissing her cheek several times,” the insider said. “Katharine was doing the same to David’s face and they were acting as if they were a couple.”

The pair were also said to have traveled together (with McPhee’s mom) not soon thereafter on a Vancouver getaway, E! reported.

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Rumors escalated in September when Foster’s daughter, Erin, posted photos of the two singing together at the Grammy Museum’s third annual gala in Los Angeles.

Aiming to debatably fuel or poke fun at the rumors, Erin posted photos on her Instagram story with the captions: “Excited about my new step mom,” and “My parents.”

Timothy Norris/Getty

Shortly afterwards, sources told PEOPLE that her captions were just jokes, claiming Foster and McPhee “are absolutely not dating.”

“This is not at all true,” the source told PEOPLE. “Erin’s quite obviously tongue-in-cheek and sarcastic Instagram comments were pointed at those who can’t seem to grasp that her dad and Kat can be colleagues, collaborators and longtime friends without it being some big romance. They can’t even perform together without people saying they’re headed down the aisle. Erin was messing with people who jump to conclusions.”

The following month, in October, the two were again photographed together: this time walking arm-in-arm in Brentwood, California.

Although McPhee was photographed with her hand on Foster’s behind, a source told PEOPLE that she was merely having “some fun” after seeing the “quite obvious paparazzi stalking them.”

The legendary producer and Scorpion actress were spotted together again earlier this month, at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

X17

Whether McPhee and Foster are romantically involved or not, it seems the two definitely enjoy keeping us guessing.

“I just have zero interest in talking about my personal life. I think it’s sometimes easier to talk about your personal life after it’s over, after it’s happened, but literally I have zero desire,” says McPhee.

“I’m more than happy to just let people say whatever they want.”