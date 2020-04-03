Cheeky! Katharine McPhee Shows Off Her Tap Dancing Skills (and Moons Husband David Foster)

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee is making the best of social distancing!

The Waitress actress put on an impressive tap dance performance for her husband David Foster while hunkering down at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Use this quarantine to show off your hidden talents to your significant others,” McPhee, 36, cheekily captioned her Instagram video of the routine.

“She’s ruining our floors,” Foster, 70, chimes in the background of the video.

Wearing a loose-fitted, colorful dress, McPhee finishes off her performance by spinning around and flashing her booty to her husband.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, have been have been streaming live nightly concerts on their Instagram Live feeds every day at 5:30 PST to keep spirits high amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“You don’t know who might show up or what songs we’ll be covering 👀 Email us your requests at fostersongrequests@gmail.com and tell us who you wanna see join us!” McPhee said when she announced the concept two weeks ago.

Their show took an interesting (and relatable) turn Wednesday when McPhee whipped out a pair of scissors and gave Foster’s hair a little trim during their performance.

She did a great, great job,” he said in the video. “My hair was getting so long. I was starting to look like Einstein!”

Many celebrities have shared social media shows and concerts to stay connected with fans including Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin, Pink, John Legend and more.

