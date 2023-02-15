Katharine McPhee Shares Throwback Compilation to Wish Husband David Foster a Happy Valentine's Day

McPhee shared snaps of her and husband David Foster over the years in a video set to Sara Bareilles' song "I Choose You"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 15, 2023 07:35 PM
Katharine McPhee David Foster
David Foster and Katharine McPhee. Photo: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Katharine McPhee is showing fans why David Foster is the one.

The American Idol alum, 38, posted a sentimental tribute to their love with photos and videos taken of them over the years set to Sara Bareilles' song "I Choose You" for Valentine's Day.

Echoing the lyrics in the song, McPhee captioned the post, "It was always you. Happy 💕 day."

The video starts off with pictures of she and Foster, 73, in their younger years, then cuts to them posing for photos and smiling and laughing together. She also added clips of the couple when they were dating like them sharing PDA on a beach and him rubbing her feet on a flight.

As Bareilles sings "I will become yours and you will become mine, I choose you," the video shows a shot of McPhee walking down the aisle in her wedding dress and the couple finally sharing a kiss after they were pronounced married.

Several celebrities commented on the sweet post including Amanda Kloots, who said, "Awwww I love this! ❤️❤️❤️" and Nicole Scherzinger, who commented with a set of heart emojis and a face holding back tears emoji. Record executive Tommy Motola also wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to both of you.. what a lucky guy, David‼️‼️❤️❤️"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, son Rennie, on Feb. 21, 2021, often share cute pictures together and are no strangers to sharing their more intimate moments on social media. In one Instagram post that McPhee shared in July, 2022, she showed a collage of photos of herself kissing and hugging her husband.

"Poor guy… too bad he doesn't get very much attention," she teasingly wrote on the post.

RELATED Video: Katharine McPhee Shares Flirty Text from David Foster After Sending Him an Underwear Photo

However, it hasn't always been rainbows for the couple as their romance faced public scrutiny due to their 35-year age gap. McPhee addressed this on an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast saying that age was never an issue for her personally.

"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment," she said. "So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."

As for Foster, he's been vocal about his love for McPhee and his joy at being a dad again, telling PEOPLE ahead of his sold-out Las Vegas show last year, "It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time."

He also admits that having another baby was "not something" he foresaw happening in his 70s, but he has no regrets.

David Foster and Katherine McPhee
Katherine McPhee Instagram

"I've loved every single day," he told PEOPLE in October. "It's the standard thing of like, 'Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.' And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different."

Last month McPhee admitted to Jennifer Hudson on her show that she and Foster would love another child.

"We're not in any crazy rush, but I hope so," she said, adding, "I love being a mom, I really love it."

