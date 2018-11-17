Katharine McPhee Shares Hilarious 'Meet the Fosters' Thanksgiving Photo: 'Mommy's Home!'

The Fosters are coming home!

On Friday, Katharine McPhee shared a hilarious and touching Instagram photo of herself, fiancé David Foster and his five daughters — Sara, 37, Erin, 36, Amy, 45, Jordan, 32, and Allison, 48, — with their faces superimposed over a movie poster of the 2004 film Meet the Fockers.

“Coming this Thanksgiving day 🦃,” McPhee, 34, wrote in the caption.

Amy commented on the post, writing, “I love the part in the film when [you] formally adopt us. So emotional.”

McPhee didn’t miss a beat, joking, “@amyfosterhere I know. That was such a good note you gave the director. Really effective.”

Amy told PEOPLE in October she was “thrilled” about her dad’s engagement.

“We are all 100 percent supportive of his relationship with Kat,” she said. “She is not only super talented but one of the most genuinely nice human beings. They’re great together. Everyone in the family is really happy.”

This is not the first time McPhee or the Foster sisters have joked about their close relationship.

In August, the 69-year-old composer and the singer went on a romantic trip to British Columbia where she shared photos of their trip.

Erin, 36, couldn’t help but feel left out, commenting, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

McPhee jokingly responded to her soon-to-be stepdaughter, writing, “@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time,” along with a laughing emoji, facepalm emoji and shrugging emoji.

And in July, Erin continued teasing the couple after they became engaged, leaving a comment on his Instagram post while calling the American Idol alum, “Mommmyyy.”