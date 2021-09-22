Katharine McPhee Shares Flirty Text from David Foster After Sending Him an Underwear Photo

Katharine McPhee is feeling flirty with her husband David Foster.

In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the American Idol alum, 37, shared a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Foster, 71, after she had sent him a behind-the-scenes picture from her photo shoot with intimates brand MINDD.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm an underwear model now," McPhee texted Foster alongside the snapshot, prompting the music producer to reply, "Vava vavA-voom."

"Hot mom," Foster, who shares 6-month-old son Rennie David with McPhee, continued in his text. "I tried u a bit ago but u are obviously busy stripping!! 😂 U look amazing!!! Wow!!!"

McPhee quipped in her response: "Stripping indeed 🤣."

Katharine McPhee Credit: Katharine McPhee/instagram

The Smash star posted another picture from the shoot on her Instagram Wednesday, joking in the caption that she was now "looking for the GenZ affirmations."

"i know i know… this screams 'look at me!' but really will you?" she wrote.

The comments section were flooded with responses, with Lindsey Vonn writing back, "Crushing!! 💪🏻💪🏻🔥🔥."

"Hahahaha YES MAMA! We are looking and liking what we see! 🔥," Amanda Kloots remarked, while Becca Tobin commented with four clapping emojis.

Earlier this month, Foster raved about McPhee on Instagram when the "Over It" singer shared a series of photos from a family trip to Canada.

In one of the pictures, McPhee was seen holding her son Rennie as she waved at the camera from a trail in a sunny garden. Another shot showed the mom of one giving her baby boy a big smooch on the cheek in front of a body of water.

"HOT MOM!!!!! 🔥 " Foster commented on the post.

RELATED VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares a Bikini Photo 1 Month After Giving Birth: 'Loving My Curves'

McPhee has been feeling comfortable with her post-baby body since welcoming Rennie in February, she previously told PEOPLE.