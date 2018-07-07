Katharine McPhee Says 'Worry More About Midterm Elections Than Who's Marrying Me' in Epic Clapback

Don’t come for Katharine McPhee‘s fiancé.

The Waitress star, 34, defended her engagement to David Foster, 68, on Twitter Friday with a clapback that had her fans and followers take notice.

“Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me,” McPhee wrote, adding, “Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

Her tweet comes three days after news of their engagement was made public.

The singer confirmed the news herself (via Ariana Grande gif and text with Just Jared founder Jared Eng) on social media, writing that 68-year-old Foster popped the question during their vacation to Italy, which they heavily documented on Instagram.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me,” McPhee joked.

Following the engagement confirmation, it was revealed that Foster played piano at McPhee’s February 2008 nuptials to her first husband, Nick Cokas. The Grammy-winning songwriter and producer is seen sitting at the keys behind the bride in PEOPLE’s exclusive photos from her wedding.

McPhee also recently joked about her engagement, playing coy on Twitter, writing, “Guys HELLO! I’m back in America and back on stage tonight. were you saying anything? What did I miss?”

Though they consistently avoided addressing dating rumors, McPhee and Foster were first romantically linked in May 2017 when the two were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled dinner date at Nobu in Malibu.

But in May, the couple finally confirmed they were indeed an item when they attended the Met Gala together.

McPhee and Foster have been friends for years after first meeting on the set of American Idol when McPhee was a contestant in 2006. She previously collaborated with her soon-to-be husband for a few live performances, including his 2008 PBS tribute concert Hit Man: David Foster & Friends.

This will be the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently wed to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.