Katharine McPhee to Reprise Role in Broadway's Waitress for Final Weeks of the Show

Katharine McPhee is dusting off her apron and returning to Broadway’s Waitress for one final time.

The actress, 35, is heading back to the stage where she made her Broadway debut to reprise her role as Jenna for the last few weeks of the show’s Broadway run, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

McPhee, who starred in the musical last April and made her West End debut in March 2019 for the UK premiere, will lead the New York company at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre from Nov. 25, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020.

Waitress is the first Broadway musical ever to boast an all-female creative team. In addition to Sara Bareilles’ music and lyrics, the show features a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction from Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Based on the Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 movie of the same name, the musical tells the story of a waitress named Jenna in a small town who enters a pie contest in hopes of using the prize money to escape her unhappy marriage.

The role of Jenna was made famous by Keri Russell on the big screen and Tony winner Jessie Mueller, who originated the role on Broadway in 2016. Actresses Betsy Wolfe, Nicolette Robinson, Shoshana Bean, Alison Luff and Stephanie Torns have also played the part, as has Bareilles herself twice — first in her Broadway acting debut in March 2017 and then again back in January 2018.

“I’ve waited a long time to do Broadway mostly because I wanted it to be a show that I connected to,” McPhee told PEOPLE before her Broadway debut. “I felt Waitress was just that: really well-suited for me.”

“Being a fan of Sara for all of these years, I always hoped she’d write a musical,” McPhee said. “And now to be starring in her show that she wrote music and lyrics to is a total dream.”

Currently, the show stars another American Idol alum — Jordin Sparks.

The production marked Sparks’ second Broadway foray. The singer made her stage debut in 2010 as Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical In the Heights.

Tickets to Waitress can be purchased here or by visiting the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.