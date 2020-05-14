Katharine McPhee Opens Up About Being a Newlywed in Quarantine: ‘He’s an Easy Guy to Be Around’

Katharine McPhee has some sage advice for couples in isolation together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: "Whether they like it or not, this is a time when people can figure out if they truly are compatible with somebody.”

After being locked down with her husband, music producer David Foster, the actress-singer, 36, confidently says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, that she has no doubts.

"We've been friends for so long, and he's such an easy guy to be around," McPhee says of Foster, 70, whom she met in 2006 while he mentored her and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol and married on June 28, 2019. "So, we're very lucky. We've been pretty happy."

Like many others, McPhee and Foster have been keeping entertained in quarantine by binging on TV shows, including Tiger King and The Ricky Gervais Show. They even created their own series, the Kat and Dave Show, on YouTube.

"It definitely kept us going and creative," McPhee says. "But after 10 shows in a row, we were like, 'Okay, we’re a little burned out.' I know some people would like us to bring it back, but we're just kind of focusing on other stuff right now. We're glad that people liked it so much."

McPhee also says she has caught a "couple episodes" of the current season of American Idol, which has been airing the contestants' live performances remotely from their homes.

"I have a lot of empathy for those contestants and for people who were making such good traction with their careers and then, all of a sudden, it just stops," she says. "I was so fortunate to come off the show when it was so huge."

"The one advantage that we all have, especially young people, is the internet, which is so much different than when I was on the show," she adds. "The accessibility that you have to other people is amazing. The world will come back to some sort of normalcy, but I do feel for people who were like, 'This is my year to make a big leap into the world of entertainment.' It must be really challenging."

With McPhee and Foster's first wedding anniversary approaching in June, McPhee says she'll likely have to scrap their original plans due to the ongoing global health crisis.

"I wanted to go back to London because that’s where we got married, but I don’t think that’s going to happen," she says. "So I have friends and family we can visit and celebrate with who are in a safe zone where everyone’s been quarantined."

Next, McPhee will take part in a reunion with her castmates from NBC's 2012-13 series Smash for a streaming event on May 20, “Bombshell in Concert,” benefiting the Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The main goal is to raise tons of money for the Actors Fund, so that’s what’s bringing us all together," McPhee says. "I’m still really good friends with Megan Hilty, but it’ll be fun to see people I haven’t seen in a long time."

Image zoom Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty Mark Seliger/NBC