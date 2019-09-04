It’s almost time to bust out Mariah Carey‘s classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — but not quite.

On Tuesday, Katharine McPhee tweeted a video of herself dancing and singing along to the festive bop in her car. Tagging Carey in the clip, the 35-year-old singer asked, “Summer is OFFICIALLY over. @MariahCarey is it time?”

“Not yet!” the Queen of Christmas herself responded. “Let’s get through Halloween first 😛.”

“FINEE! 😂😂,” McPhee replied. “But I’ll be blasting it secretly in my car anyway ❤️.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released in 1994, and has been a holiday season classic ever since. According to Tech Times, it’s the 11th-highest selling single of all time.

Last November, Carey, 49, shared an adorable video of herself and her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8, rocking out to the Christmas tune.

“Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ we’re gonna take this one step at a time— we’re very excited about it! It’s our first video doing this! It’s festive, Cmon!!” Carey wrote alongside the video on Twitter, adding a few Christmas tree emojis.

In the clip, Carey can be heard asking the twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, if they’re “ready” to begin as Monroe counts down before the song begins.

As Carey sings the lyric “I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” Moroccan and Monroe harmonize on the background vocals.

“The crazy thing about it is, every year it tends to increase in popularity,” Carey said of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in a 2017 interview with Billboard.

“I’m very thankful that people seem to still have an attachment to it. It makes me feel good when people tell me that it’s part of their lives,” the songstress continued, adding, “This song just continues to surprise me.”