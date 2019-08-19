Katharine McPhee Says She’s Loving Married Life: ‘We Just Love Being with Each Other’

Katharine McPhee couldn’t be happier to be Mrs. Foster.

During the Vocal Star seminar on Sunday, the American Idol alumna, 35, explained to Entertainment Tonight that she was overjoyed about being introduced by her married name for the first time since she tied the knot with David Foster in June.

“We’ve been away since we’ve been married, so not [yet], but I love it,” McPhee told Entertainment Tonight of adjusting to her new last name. “I just love the ring of it, so I’m enjoying it.”

Continued the singer, “I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name]. It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouses last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”

McPhee noted that her favorite part of married life to Foster, 69, is the quality time the two spend together.

“There’s not arguing, no drama,” she added to the outlet. “It’s just easy, that’s how it should be.”

McPhee and Foster married on June 28 in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Zac Posen, as well as close family and friends.

In photos shared to social media, McPhee changed from her custom Zac Posen wedding gown into an elegant, white, off-the-shoulder dress, also designed by Posen, as the newlyweds happily made their way down a staircase towards their party guests for the celebratory dinner.

The newlyweds were later photographed holding hands while heading into their wedding reception.

McPhee wore her third look of the night for the occasion— a blue strapless gown, which she accessorized with a pair of strappy metallic heels and a small purse. Foster looked very dapper himself, opting for a black suit with a matching bow tie.

After the wedding festivities, McPhee and Foster jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon, where they shared numerous photos on social media.

“I love Italy,” the Smash alum labeled one video of the locale’s picture-perfect scenic coastal views, writing on another, “So beautiful.”

The couple met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

This is the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas, and the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.