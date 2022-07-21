Katharine McPhee Jokes Husband David Foster Doesn't Get 'Much Attention' in Loved-Up Photos

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are getting handsy.

On Wednesday, the American Idol alum, 38, shared a series of photos on social media with the musician, 72, where they're putting their love on display.

"Poor guy… too bad he doesn't get very much attention," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them kissing, one of them hugging and a close-up of her foot stepping on his shoe.

McPhee's stepdaughter Erin hilariously commented on the post writing, "Reporting this."

The couple is no stranger to sharing their intimate moments on social media. In September, McPhee shared a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Foster, after she had sent him a behind-the-scenes picture from her photoshoot with intimates brand MINDD.

"I'm an underwear model now," McPhee texted Foster alongside the snapshot, prompting the music producer to reply, "Vava vavA-voom."

"Hot mom," Foster continued. "I tried u a bit ago but u are obviously busy stripping!! 😂 U look amazing!!! Wow!!!"

McPhee quipped in her response: "Stripping indeed 🤣."

McPhee and Foster share 17-month-old son Rennie. Earlier this month, the actress shared videos on her Instagram Story of their son having a blast as he played his tiny red drum set.

"16 months drummer boy 🥰," she captioned her video.

Foster joked to PEOPLE in February that Rennie is just as musical as his parents, sharing, "He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly," before adding more seriously, "At 11 months? ... Obviously, we don't see any musical talent yet, but who knows?"

"It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time," Foster explained of being a dad again. "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration in April, McPhee and Foster raved about raising their little one.