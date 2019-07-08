Katharine McPhee Jokes About David Foster’s Instagram Husband Skills During Italian Honeymoon

Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster are enjoying their picture perfect honeymoon in Italy, thanks to the 69-year-old’s solid Instagram game.

On Saturday, July 6, McPhee shared a photo of herself in a white, off-the-shoulder skirt and blouse set, posing in front of a breath-taking Capri sunset.

“Rate @davidfoster’s Instagram husband skills from 1-10 in the comments section,” the 35-year-old singer captioned the whimsical photo.

The American Idol alum’s fans appeared to approve Foster’s Instagram skills, making him the ideal Instagram husband, in addition to several other celebrities to who commented in on McPhee’s post

“He’s way better than Harry Hamlin. Just sayin,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna wrote, making fun of her husband’s photo-taking abilities.

Olympic gold-medalist, Laurie Hernandez, kept it short and sweet and said, “Amazing,” while Foster’s daughter Erin wrote, “Killing it.”

In addition to the magical Capri photo from her Italian honeymoon, McPhee shared several posts in the days leading up to her London wedding which included snapshots of herself enjoying the summer days on a yacht in Mykonos, Greece and even back in Italy on Lake Como.

Prior to sharing her most recent honeymoon Instagram, the newlywed posted a 360, slow-motion video of herself twirling in her custom, Zac Posen wedding dress in the chapel on her wedding day. The star tagged Foster in the clip and captioned it, “a HIGHER LOVE.”

McPhee also shared other videos and photos of her trip to her Instagram Story. “I love Italy,” the Smash alum labeled one video of the locales picture-perfect scenic coastal views, writing on another, “So beautiful.”

She later shared a snap of the newlyweds kissing while enjoying a meal at Ristorante Lo Scoglio, while Foster shared his own photo of the pair posed on the beach with another picturesque backdrop.

Image zoom GORC/GC Images

The music producer captioned his photo, “🎼 ITTTTAAAALLLLYYYY!!”

McPhee and Foster wed on Friday, June 28, at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests including close family and friends. Celebrities in attendance at the London event included tennis star Rodger Federer and McPhee’s wedding dress designer and close friend, Posen.

In a sweet show of support, all of Foster’s kids were on hand for their father’s special day, including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson, and the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas.