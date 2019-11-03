Katharine McPhee Goes Paddle-Boarding with David Foster, Jokes About Who Will Fall Off First

Fans are placing their money on Katharine McPhee.

On Sunday, the American Idol alum, 35, shared a video of herself and her husband, David Foster, paddle-boarding off into the sunset while vacationing in Mexico — and jokingly asked her followers to guess who fell into the water first.

“Taking bets on who you think fell [off] first, me or David? 👇🏼,” she wrote alongside the video.

Fans left their guesses in the comments section of her post, with many saying they thought the actress would fall in first. However, no one wound up falling into the water in the clip.

The couple’s vacation comes on the heels of Foster’s 70th birthday, which he celebrated on Friday. McPhee made sure to share a sweet tribute to her new husband on his special day.

“I’ve known this man for 13 years now!” the singer captioned a series of throwback photos, which showed the two together throughout their decade-long friendship that later turned into a romance. “What was once a working relationship became a friendship and ultimately led us here.”

“Anyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much so that he eventually charmed his way into my heart,” she continued. “I’m so proud that he’s my husband! May God bless you with many many more years. Happy birthday baby! @davidfoster 🎈🎉🎁.”

The couple tied the knot in June this year at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Zac Posen, as well as close family and friends.

McPhee and Foster met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

Since their wedding, the pair has been enjoying married life — and have shared snippets of their bliss with fans on social media. Last month, McPhee jokingly revealed that Foster had posted a sexy mirror selfie of herself wearing a floral bikini on her Instagram page.

“David posted this while playing games on my phone,” McPhee wrote. “Not sure why or how he chose it but I’m not complaining.”

In August, The House Bunny star opened up to Entertainment Tonight about taking Foster’s last name after their wedding.

“I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name],” she said. “It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouse’s last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”

McPhee added that her favorite part of married life to Foster is the quality time the two spend together.

“There’s not arguing, no drama,” she told the outlet. “It’s just easy, that’s how it should be.”