Katharine McPhee on How the 35-Year Age Gap Initially Impacted Relationship with Husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee was initially hesitant about dating David Foster.

The Smash actress, 36, admitted her 35-year age gap with Foster, 71, was a concern for her – but more because of the public perception.

"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment. So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters," the new mom said on Monday's episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

McPhee — who recently welcomed her first child, a son, with Foster – said their love story "didn't just happen overnight."

"We had a real journey and I had a real process," she added.

The Waitress star addressed their age-gap saying, "It took me a while to kind of come around to really want to have a real, serious relationship because I was very concerned with what people would think."

Foster was McPhee's mentor on American Idol, then her friend before their relationship turned romantic.

"The perception of what people try to create, especially with women, it's always the woman's fault," she said.

"It's the woman who wants to be with the older man because he has money and he's had success and she wants this, that," she continued.