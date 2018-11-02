Sealed with a Kiss! Katharine McPhee and David Foster Show Plenty of PDA at Beverly Hills Gala

This must be love!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster rang in his 69th birthday in style on Thursday with a day full of fun activities and plenty of PDA to go along with it.

The pair first stepped out for a lunch date to celebrate the occasion, before heading attending the annual star-studded Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills in the evening, which raised $60 million to support the brave men and women of the IDF.

McPhee, 34, stunned in a black zip-up leather dress, while Foster looked dapper in a dark-colored suit with a white shirt and black tie. In between posing for pictures, chatting to guests and listening to surprise guest performer Pharrell Williams, the pair made sure to show their affection.

After dodging relationship rumors for months, McPhee and Foster, who first met in 2006 during American Idol, went public with their romance at the 2018 Met Gala in May — and were engaged two months later during a romantic Italian vacation.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” McPhee previously told PEOPLE, adding that what began “on a friend basis,” later transformed into a romance that took them both by surprise.

“There are just a lot of things when you look at the history of our relationship, neither of us could have written it. I would never have imagined that this would be our future together,” she added.

Now in the midst of planning what will be Foster’s fifth marriage (he divorced Yolanda Hadid in 2017) and McPhee’s second (she divorced Nick Cokas in 2016), the couple is banking on forever.

“He has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him,” McPhee told PEOPLE in September, “so I think we have a nice yin and yang.”