Katharine McPhee Jokes She's Going to Ship David Foster's Daughters 'Off to Switzerland'

Katharine McPhee is enjoying life as a stepmother-to-be!

On Thursday, the 34-year-old singer shared a photo from her Canadian vacation with fiancé David Foster, which caught the eye of Foster’s daughter Erin, 36, who commented, “CHIC.”

Following Erin’s compliment, Instagram account @commentsbycelebs captured a fan’s comment to the Barely Famous star, asking: “How awkward is it when your dad has a younger wife than you are?”

To which, Erin jokingly replied, “I’ve started saying I’m 31, so now she’s 3 years older than me. I’m a problem solver.”

Then, McPhee hilariously chimed in, writing, “@erinfoster stop blowing my age cover! the day we say I do, I’m shipping you and your sister off to Switzerland,” in reference to Erin’s 37-year-old sister Sara.

“Omg you’re gonna parent trap us!!! I knew it,” Erin replied.

Katharine McPhee Instagram

This isn’t the first time McPhee joked around with the Foster sisters.

On Tuesday, the American Idol alum posted a photo from Stuart Island, British Columbia, writing, “Country album drops this week.”

Moments later Erin, who seemed a little left out, commented, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

Instead of extending the invitation, McPhee humorously chided: “@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Reveals Engagement Ring: ‘The Last Thing I Showed My Dad Before He Passed’

David Foster and Katherine McPhee Charley Gallay/Getty

McPhee and Foster, 68, got engaged in Italy last month, the actress’ rep Leslie Sloane confirmed to PEOPLE.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars,” McPhee explained in a text with Just Jared founder Jared Eng. “Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Admits She Didn’t Know Who David Foster Was Before She First Met Him

Erin and David Foster Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The two first darting dating in 2017 and later confirmed their relationship when they stepped out together at this year’s Met Gala.

Before the big reveal, McPhee kept their relationship low-key telling PEOPLE she had “zero desire” to address relationship rumors.

“It’s great that they want to do that. I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life,” McPhee said.

“Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false… there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want,” she added.

McPhee and Foster have not yet revealed the wedding date.