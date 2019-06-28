They're Married! Everything to Know About Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Relationship

Later that month, the couple were seen leaving a Beverly Hills courtroom, the site of Los Angeles’ Marriage Bureau, but a source said “[this was] no ceremony,” confirming that they were taking out a marriage license ahead of their big day.

The pair tied the knot on June 28 in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where the bride wore a wedding gown by Zac Posen and the groom wore a tuxedo by Stefano Ricci.

Around 150 guests including designer Posen, as well as close family and friends, were in attendance.