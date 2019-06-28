They're Married! Everything to Know About Katharine McPhee & David Foster's Relationship

From meeting on American Idol to being romantically linked in May 2017, the couple have a long history together
By Karen Mizoguchi
June 28, 2019 02:30 PM

1 of 16

Musical Meet-Cute

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

The pair first met when she was a contestant on season 5 of American Idol in 2006, during which she was performed Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” which Foster wrote. He and Andrea Bocelli stopped by to help McPhee practice the song for the Top 6 show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Wedding Guest

Charley Gallay/Getty

Foster, now 69, was a special guest at McPhee’s previous wedding to Nick Cokas in February 2008. As seen in PEOPLE’s exclusive wedding album, McPhee, now 35, performed her rendition of Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and Foster was seen behind the bride playing the piano. Then in May 2014, she filed for divorce from Cokas.

3 of 16

More Than Friends

Though they avoided addressing any dating rumors, McPhee and Foster were first romantically linked in May 2017 when the two were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Family Approved

Foster’s daughter Erin appeared to confirm the relationship by posting a photo of the couple to Instagram in September 2017 and said she was excited about her “new step mom.”

Advertisement

5 of 16

Much Love

Cindy Ord/Getty

“She’s amazing,” Erin, 35, exclusively told PEOPLE in October 2017. “I really like her. She’s awesome. My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

6 of 16

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person,” McPhee said of Foster in her cover story for Health‘s December 2017 issue. “I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Official

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple finally confirmed they were an item when they walked hand-in-hand at the Met Gala in 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Engaged!

Katherine Mcphee/Instagram

Foster popped the question during their vacation in Italy in July 2018. McPhee’s engagement ring was all the more sentimental as it was the last thing she showed her late father before he died.

Advertisement

9 of 16

Back to Italy

In September 2018, the couple attended Celebrity Fight Night, where they performed “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” with Andrea Bocelli, who told Foster on stage, “A few years ago, I told you she was The One,” to which David responded, “You were right.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Amore

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Despite their 34-year age difference, they’re much more focused on all that they have in common. “There are just a lot of things when you look at the history of our relationship, neither of us could have written it,” McPhee told PEOPLE. “I would never have imagined that this would be our future together.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Romance Blossomed

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” Foster told PEOPLE about their work on Idol. “But the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Family Vacay

Peisha McPhee/Instagram

The engaged couple were joined by McPhee’s mom and sister on their island getaway to Hawaii.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Lovebirds

David M. Benett/Getty

In February, McPhee penned a loving tribute to Foster, writing, “can’t wait to marry you @davidfoster.” Reposting the sweet image on his own feed, Foster sweetly captioned the image, “I won the lottery!!!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Bachelorette

Katharine McPhee / Instagram

The bride-to-be was surprised with a wild bachelorette party by her costars and friends in early May after her run in the musical Waitress in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Husband and Wife

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Later that month, the couple were seen leaving a Beverly Hills courtroom, the site of Los Angeles’ Marriage Bureau, but a source said “[this was] no ceremony,” confirming that they were taking out a marriage license ahead of their big day.

The pair tied the knot on June 28 in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where the bride wore a wedding gown by Zac Posen and the groom wore a tuxedo by Stefano Ricci.

Around 150 guests including designer Posen, as well as close family and friends, were in attendance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.