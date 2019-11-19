Katharine McPhee and David Foster on Their Relationship: 'It Was a Natural Coming Together'

David Foster and Katharine McPhee are opening up about their relationship.

The newlywed musicians, who tied the knot in June, raved14 about each other during an interview with Hoda Kotb on Tuesday morning’s episode of the Today show.

“We met on American Idol when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli,” McPhee, 35, said. “I have always just admired him and loved him and he’s always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he’s really lovely.”

When asked what he loves most about McPhee, Foster, 70, responded: “Her singing, first of all … I mean, where do I start, the inner beauty, the outer beauty.”

“And we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together,” he added.

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Foster’s 70th birthday with a vacation to Mexico and continued their practice of sharing hilarious snippets of married life to social media. During their trip, McPhee posted a video of herself and Foster paddle-boarding off into the sunset — and jokingly asked her followers to guess who fell into the water first.

“Taking bets on who you think fell [off] first, me or David? 👇🏼,” she wrote alongside the video.

Fans left their guesses in the comments section of her post, with many saying they thought the actress would fall in first. However, no one fell into the water in the clip.

On Foster’s birthday on Nov. 1, McPhee made sure to share a sweet tribute to her new husband on his special day.

“I’ve known this man for 13 years now!” the singer captioned a series of throwback photos, which showed the two together throughout their decade-long friendship that later turned into a romance. “What was once a working relationship became a friendship and ultimately led us here.”

The American Idol alum also shared a never-before-seen photo from their London wedding, which shows Foster standing with his jaw dropped as his future wife walks down the aisle.

“Anyone who meets him talks about how charming he is, so much so that he eventually charmed his way into my heart,” she continued. “I’m so proud that he’s my husband! May God bless you with many many more years. Happy birthday baby! @davidfoster 🎈🎉🎁.”

The couple tied the knot in June this year at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Zac Posen, as well as close family and friends.

McPhee and Foster met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.