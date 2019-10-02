Katharine McPhee Says Husband David Foster Posted Bikini Photo 'While Playing Games on My Phone'

David Foster knows a good photo of his wife Katharine McPhee when he sees one!

On Wednesday, McPhee, 35, revealed that Foster, 69, had posted a sexy mirror selfie of the “Had It All” singer, wearing a floral bikini on her Instagram page.

Foster was tagged in the shot as well as the brand, who designed McPhee’s bikini — Zimmerman — and Kim Kardashian West. It is not immediately clear as to why the reality star, 38, was tagged.

“David posted this while playing games on my phone,” McPhee wrote, adding that she’s “not complaining.”

“Not sure why or how he chose it but I’m not complaining,” McPhee shared.

Fans expressed similar sentiments, with one writing, “No one is complaining.”

“Wow! Absolutely gorgeous!” another user commented.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna also shared her admiration, writing, “Girl you got Major Game!”

Celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham also commented, “Well you are perfect.”

Aside from winning husband of the year for posting pictures showcasing McPhee’s best angles, Foster and McPhee, who tied the knot on June 28 in London, are enjoying life as a married couple.

In August, during the Vocal Star seminar, the American Idol alumna explained to Entertainment Tonight that she was overjoyed about being introduced by her married name for the first time since she and Foster said “I do.”

RELATED: Katharine McPhee Says She’s ‘Extremely Proud’ to Join Husband David Foster on Tour Next Year

Image zoom David Foster and Katharine McPhee Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

“We’ve been away since we’ve been married, so not [yet], but I love it,” McPhee told Entertainment Tonight of adjusting to her new last name. “I just love the ring of it, so I’m enjoying it.”

Continued the singer, “I’m a romantic, I’ve always loved the idea of taking [his last name]. It’s sort of a traditional thing that still exists in our society, but some people don’t take their spouse’s last name anymore, so, I like the idea of it. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”

McPhee noted that her favorite part of married life to Foster is the quality time the two spend together.

“There’s not arguing, no drama,” she added to the outlet. “It’s just easy, that’s how it should be.”

McPhee and Foster married at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Zac Posen, as well as close family and friends.

Image zoom Katharine McPhee and David Foster leaving their wedding reception GORC/GC Images

RELATED: Inside Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s ‘Perfect Day’ — See Their Gorgeous Wedding Album!

The couple met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

This is the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas, and the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.