Newlyweds in Naples! Katharine McPhee and David Foster Pose Together During Italian Honeymoon

Katharine McPhee and David Foster looked like the picture of “amore” on Wednesday.

The couple, who tied the knot on June 28 in London, posed together for a photo while vacationing on their honeymoon at the Giardino Eden hotel in Ischia, an island that lies at the northern end of the Gulf of Naples.

Their happy moment was shared by Foster, 60, on his Instagram page — the songwriter and super producer fittingly captioning the picture, “🎼 ITTTTAAAALLLLYYYY!!” He wore a purple button-down shirt, blue stripped swim shorts, flip flops and dark shades, while McPhee, 35, rocked a black floral Zimmerman dress, red sandals, and a pair of sunglasses of her own.

McPhee also shared the video and photos of her trip to her Instagram Story.

“I love Italy,” the Smash alum labeled one video of the locales picture-perfect scenic coastal views, writing on another, “So beautiful.”

For one of her videos, she set the mood by adding the song “I Love Italy,” by Italian Café Society

It’s been four days since McPhee and Foster started their Italian getaway.

Both had given fans a sneak peek of their wedding, including McPhee’s gorgeous white dress in a handful of behind-the-scenes photos posted to social media.

On Saturday, Foster shared a pic that appeared to be taken after the couple said their “I do’s.” In the shot, McPhee could be seen riding in a car while wearing her custom Zac Posen wedding gown and gazing lovingly at her new husband.

“🎼I’m in the best seat ever!” Foster captioned the snapshot.

Giving the candid photo her seal of approval, McPhee commented on the image with a red heart emoji, writing, “1st like.”

Hours earlier, McPhee posted another photo of herself riding in a car, although this time the bride was accompanied by her mother. The selfie showed off the elegant ivory gown which she paired with a matching veil.

The newlyweds were later photographed holding hands while heading into their wedding reception.

This time, McPhee wore a blue strapless gown, which she accessorized with a pair of strappy metallic heels and a small purse. Foster looked very dapper himself, opting for a black suit with a matching bow tie.

McPhee and Foster wed in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Posen, as well as close family and friends.

In a sweet show of support, all of Foster’s kids were on hand for their father’s special day, including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson, and the second marriage for McPhee, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas.