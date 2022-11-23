Watch Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform 'Jingle Bell Rock' on Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'

The special will premiere on Sunday on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day

By
Published on November 23, 2022 04:45 PM

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have teamed up for a magical performance of the holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock."

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Disney's upcoming The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, McPhee and husband Foster take the stage.

In the clip, the couple appears on a stage in front of Cinderella's Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida. Foster, 73, is wearing a white tuxedo and plays the piano as McPhee, 38, is wearing a sparkly gown and sings the couple's jazzy rendition of the holiday classic.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Katharine McPhee. ABC

During the performance, fake snow is falling from the sky, fireworks are lighting up the castle and lights are gleaming in the background. Meanwhile, the crowd is swaying side to side as they sing along with McPhee.

The couple's performance is only one of the many to be featured in The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough.

The performers list includes Becky G, Black Eyed Peas, Chloe Flower, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor and more.

The special will premiere on Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster
David Foster and Katharine McPhee. ABC

The special will air just days after McPhee and Foster — who share 21-month-old son Rennie — released their first album together — and it's Christmas-themed!

"I think I guilted David," McPhee told PEOPLE in October. "I said something like, 'It's really crazy I'm married to the greatest producer, basically of our lifetime, and I've only had you record me on a few songs.' Then he said, 'OK, well, why don't we just do a Christmas album?'"

The result was Christmas Songs, a seven-track record of reimagined Christmas tunes with a big band sound. The lead single is "Jingle Bell Rock."

"We thought we would just put a couple songs out on Spotify, and then we did this seven-song EP situation and our co-manager started sending it around to a couple labels," McPhee added. "Before we knew it, we had a whole Christmas plan of shows and promotion."

Katharine McPhee and David Foster
David Foster and Katharine McPhee. ABC

Meanwhile, Foster said the process of recording with his wife "was easy because she sings so amazing."

"I got to make the tracks and do things the way I wanted to, then I'd have her come in and plug her vocal in," he said. "It was really fun. There were a couple of songs we were talking about that we didn't know whether she could handle or not, but she handled them like a pro."

The couple will also kick off a six-city tour of their Christmas album on Dec. 1 in Stony Brook, New York, and it will wrap on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.

"I love that we can do everything together. We really do like being together," Foster told PEOPLE, as McPhee added, "He just said that to me the other night: 'We have so much fun together.' It feels like we've been together 10 years — in a great way."

