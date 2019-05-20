Katharine McPhee and fiancé David Foster are taking care of business!

On Friday, the couple were seen leaving a Beverly Hills courtroom, the site of Los Angeles’ Marriage Bureau, but a source says they’re still a ways off from getting hitched.

“[This was] no ceremony,” says a source close to the couple confirming that they were taking out a license ahead of their big day. “They aren’t getting married for a while.”

As the pair made their way outside, Foster, 69, was seen carrying the paperwork in his hands, while wearing a plaid blazer with a matching vest and a pair of jeans.

McPhee, 35, was also dressed casually, opting for a long-sleeve T-shirt, which she paired with a black leather jacket and a pair of jeans.

Just days earlier, the bride-to-be gushed over the leading man in her life.

“We’re so happy and proud of each other,” she told PEOPLE exclusively at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party at the Park Avenue Armory in New York on Wednesday night.

At the gala, the pair performed a musical number together, with McPhee singing “She Used to Be Mine” — from Waitress, the musical that she’s performing in London — while Foster accompanied her on piano.

McPhee also had some advice for those seeking love: Don’t force it!

“It’s going to happen when you’re not looking for it. It’s going to be the person that’s right under your nose, or it’s going to be somebody you’ve known for a long time, or it’s going to happen when you least expect it,” she said. “It really is cliché but it’s cliché for a reason — because it’s true! It certainly happened for me that way.”

McPhee and Foster, 69, got engaged last July while they vacationed in Anacapri, Italy. This will be the second marriage for the American Idol alum, who was previously wed to Nick Cokas, and the fifth for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

In preparation for their nuptials, earlier this month, McPhee was surprised with a wild bachelorette party by her friends and Waitress costars, which even included a stripper dressed as a firefighter!

“Not your average meet and greet,” McPhee, who proudly wore a bride-to-be sash, joked.

The pair first met in 2006 when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol, and after reconnecting, kept their relationship quiet in the beginning. But since getting engaged, they can’t help but rave about one another.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” she told PEOPLE in September.

Foster added that despite his and McPhee’s age gap, they bonded over being in the music industry. “We understand each other,” the Canadian songwriter said.

McPhee added of their relationship, “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us.”