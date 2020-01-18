Katharine McPhee and David Foster Joke About Their Prenup: 'You're Using Me for My Talents'

Image zoom Katherine McPhee/Instagram

Katharine McPhee and David Foster cracked a joke about having a prenup in a silly video promoting his upcoming “Hitman Tour,” which kicks off on Jan. 22 in Modesto, California.

Giving their fans a taste of what to expect from the shows, McPhee, 35, shared a clip from one of their rehearsal sessions, which was filled with equal parts humor and singing.

At one point, Foster, 70, joked, “She’s making fun of my song,” after interrupting McPhee, who will be featured on the tour as a special guest.

“You’re using me for my talents,” quipped the American Idol alum to which the 16-time Grammy winner replied, “Totally.”

Later on, McPhee also joked about how they would have to keep Foster’s melody intact for a song, “otherwise I’ll have to take five percent.”

“You already got 50 percent so,” he fired back with a laugh, as she turned to the camera and said, “It’s called a prenup.”

As the pair both continued to laugh, he added: “Didn’t include theatrical releases though.”

“We are coming to a city near you starting next week! Come see us, I swear we’re fun,” she captioned the post.

On tour, Foster is set to perform some of the tracks he wrote and produced including Céline Dion’s “Because You Loved Me,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” and Michael Bublé’s “Home.” Meanwhile, McPhee has released five studio albums, including 2017’s I Fall In Love Too Easily.

“David has been part of my career since the beginning,” she told PEOPLE in September. “I’m extremely proud to be featured on this tour and to sing some of the incredible songs he has written and produced. His live shows are thrilling so I’m really looking forward to it!”

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2019, met for the first time on the set of American Idol during the show’s fifth season in 2006, while he was a guest mentor.

“We met on American Idol when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli,” the singer told Today in September. “I have always just admired him and loved him and he’s always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he’s really lovely.”

When asked what he loves most about his wife, Foster responded: “Her singing, first of all … I mean, where do I start, the inner beauty, the outer beauty. And we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together.”