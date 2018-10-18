Oh, what a night!

Katharine McPhee and fiancé David Foster cuddled up together while taking in the sights at the opening of Jennifer Meyer’s new jewelry store in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Opting for a bit of flair, the American Idol alum, 34, wore a strappy silk black top with a sassy red leopard print skirt and a pair of matching stiletto boots.

The hit-making musician, 68, also got the print memo, pairing a plaid blazer with a crisp white shirt, jeans, and black shoes.

The opening was also attended by actor Tobey Maguire — the jewelry designer’s ex-husband — Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sara Foster — McPhee’s soon-to-be 37-year-old stepdaughter.

After dodging relationship rumors for months, McPhee and Foster, who first met in 2006 during American Idol, went public with their romance at the 2018 Met Gala in May — and two months later, during a romantic Italian vacation, the couple got engaged!

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” McPhee previously told PEOPLE, adding that what began “on a friend basis,” later transformed into a romance that took them both by surprise.

“There are just a lot of things when you look at the history of our relationship, neither of us could have written it. I would never have imagined that this would be our future together,” she added.

In addition to being a hot topic online, the couple’s 34-year age difference has also been something Foster’s daughters and McPhee have frequently joked about online.

For instance, after the singer posted a photo in August from the couple’s romantic trip to Stuart Island, British Columbia, Erin commented about how she would have liked to be included.

“@erinfoster mommy and daddy need alone time,” the singer replied, along with a laughing emoji, face palm emoji and shrugging emoji.

In addition to joking around on social media, Erin hasn’t been shy about praising McPhee.

“She’s amazing. I really like her. She’s awesome,” Erin told PEOPLE in August, when the couple were still just dating.

“My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy,” she added.