Katharine McPhee Cuddles Up to New Husband David Foster While Honeymooning in Italy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are off to Italy!

Two days after tying the knot in London, McPhee, 35, and Foster, 60, kicked off their romantic honeymoon.

Sharing a glimpse into their romantic trip on Sunday, the American Idol alum — who has already changed her name on social media to Katharine Foster — posted a shot of the two lovebirds cozying up together while enjoying a meal at an Italian restaurant located on the Amalfi coast.

During a boat ride earlier in the day, she also posted a short clip of the pair’s picturesque surroundings while the classic love song “That’s Amore” could be heard playing in the background.

Both Foster and McPhee have given fans a sneak peek of their special day, including the gorgeous dress the actress walked down the aisle in.

On Saturday, Foster posted a sweet behind-the-scenes photo that appeared to be taken after the couple said their “I do’s.”

In the shot, McPhee could be seen riding in a car while wearing her custom Zac Posen wedding gown and gazing lovingly at her new husband.

“🎼I’m in the best seat ever!” Foster captioned the snapshot.

Giving the candid photo her seal of approval, McPhee commented on the image with a red heart emoji, writing, “1st like.”

Hours earlier, McPhee posted another photo of herself riding in a car, although this time the bride was accompanied by her mother.

The selfie showed off the elegant ivory gown which she paired with a matching veil.

McPhee and Foster wed in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, where they were joined by around 150 guests, including designer Posen, as well as close family and friends.

In a sweet show of support, all of Foster’s kids were on hand for their father’s special day, including eldest daughter Amy, who recently revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo a double mastectomy operation.

This is the fifth marriage for Foster, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid after ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.